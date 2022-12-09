Share:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed Thursday the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that King Salman received the Chinese president at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

The meeting witnessed "a review of the historical friendship between the two countries, and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples in various fields."

Ahead of the summit between Riyadh and Beijing, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Xi.

The two sides discussed "opportunities to invest the available resources in both countries, regional and international developments, issues of common interest and the efforts exerted in their regard."

The Saudi crown prince and Chinese president witnessed the exchange of a number of bilateral agreements which includes "the harmonization plan between the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.”

During his visit to the Kingdom, the Chinese president will participate in three China-Saudi Arabia summits, a China-Gulf summit, and a China-Arab summit.

Xi’s visit comes three months after US President Joe Biden visited Riyadh amid an energy crisis caused by the Russian war on Ukraine.

Xi last visited Saudi Arabia in 2016.