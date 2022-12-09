Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have declined to alarming level of below $7 billion after the payment against maturing International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

The reserves are depleting at very fast speed amid massive repayment against previous loans and insufficient inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources despite revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. “During the week ended on 2-Dec-2022, SBP reserves decreased by $784 million to $6,714.9 million. This decline is on account of the payment of $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments,” said the SBP on Thursday. It added that some of the debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly $500 million received from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12,581.7 million as of 2-Dec-2022. The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $6,714.9 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,866.8 million.

The government is working to arrange financing from international sources to maintain its foreign exchange reserves. Fnance Minister Ishaq Dar had held meetings with foreign diplomats in current week in a bid to seek their financial support and also influence the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to soften its stance on releasing its $1.2 billion tranche to the country. Finance Minister had held crucial meetings with the British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner, Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan Donald Blome and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan had requested Saudi Arabia to urgently provide $3 billion in cash. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the request during a meeting with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Saudi ambassador. On the other hand, the country is receiving insufficient foreign loans despite revival of the IMF programme. Pakistan had secured $4.255 billion foreign loans in four months (July to October) of ongoing fiscal year (2022-23). The government had budgeted foreign assistance of $22.8 billion for the current fiscal year. Meanwhile it has received 18.7 percent ($4.255 billion) of the annual $22.8 billion in four months of the year 2022-23.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad on Thursday said that all debt repayments are on track and country’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase in second half of the current fiscal year. In the latest episode of the SBP Podcast series, Governor SBP discusses the country’s capacity to meet its international financial obligations and addresses concerns over external account vulnerabilities. He said for the fiscal year 2023, around $33 billion have to be repaid to external stakeholders, including the CAD of $10 billion and $23 billion in loan repayments. Out of the payable $23 billion external debt, Pakistan has already repaid more than $6 billion. Besides this a bilateral loan of $4 billion has been rolled over with the cooperation of relevant countries. Another $8.3 billion maturing obligations are expected to be rolled over as discussions are underway. The remaining outstanding repayment stands around $4.7 billion for the remainder of this fiscal year. This includes $1.1 billion in commercial loans that have to be paid to foreign banks and $3.6 billion in multilateral loans. Pakistan has received foreign exchange inflows of $4 billion (excluding the rollovers of $4 billion mentioned above). Pakistan will continue to make timely loans payments while inflows are expected to increase significantly in the second half of the current fiscal year. Along with the rollover of some external obligations, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to increase significantly in the coming months.

Governor SBP said that during the week 28 Nov, SBP reserves reached $7.9 billion after receipt of $500 million from AIIB. During the week SBP paid $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments. Accordingly, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $6.7 billion as of December 2, 2022.

Earlier the central bank had repaid two commercial loans totaling $1.2 billion. These banks are expected to refinance the same amount, in coming days, helping to raise the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The Government is also in talks with a friendly country for the disbursement of a $3 billion loan and negotiations with multilateral agencies are progressing, for further financial support. The debt profile of Pakistan is composed of bilateral and multilateral creditors and only a small percentage is owed to foreign banks. SBP has enough reserves to repay all obligations in an effective manner and the inflows expected will boost forex reserves, he added.