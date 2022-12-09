Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday served notices to the provincial government, prosecutor general and the IG police over the registration of multiple cases against PTI senator Azam Swati.

The notices were served on the complaint of Usman Swati, who challenged the registration of multiple cases against his father in Sindh.

Justice K.K Agha asked where is Azam Swati on which Anwar Mansoor replied, he is in police custody in Quetta.

Mansoor said his client was booked in different cases across the province on the same issue and termed it as a violation of the SC orders.

The SHC while issuing notices to the Sindh government, prosecutor general and IG police and summoned details of the cases registered against Azam Swati by the concerned SSPs on December 22.

Earlier, Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to not register more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulla Khel and Justice Amir Rana ordered the provincial police to not register anymore against the PTI senator.