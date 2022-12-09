Share:

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday controversial audio leak were spread deliberately to divert public attention from the economic crisis in the country.

The AML chairman issued the statement a day after an alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari leaked online wherein they discussed the prospect of selling a watch received by Mr Khan during his tenure as the premier.

Saying the PDM government was unable to run the country, Mr Rashid warned that issues being faced by the country continued to deepen. He said early elections were the only solution to the political and economic instability.

“How can a poor person survive when prices of onions and potatoes have soared to Rs300 and Rs200 per kilogramme in the country?” he asked. He also warned of looming food crisis in the country.

The PDM has a last chance to surrender before the public as sticking to the government could cost them heavily, he said.

While referring to newly-formed joint investigation team (JIT) in journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing, Mr Rashid said responsibility had been placed on the probe team to come up with tangible results.