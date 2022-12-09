Share:

SIALKOT - Exports of four billion dollars were made from the industrial hub of Sialkot last year, said Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Abullah Khurrum Niazi. He expressed these views while addressing the awareness session about Sialkot to the training officers of the 35th Common Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar here on Thursday. He added that Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), AirSial Airline and Dry port projects managed by the private sector are being running in an exemplary manner. He said that the Punjab government had included 118 development projects at a cost of 52 billion rupees in the district. In these projects, work was underway on roads, water and sanitation, higher education and sports department projects. Niazi briefed that the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology, renovation and upgradation of Jinnah Cricket Stadium, High Performance Center, Surgical City, Sialkot-Pasrur road, Wazirabad-Sialkot road, e-service center, besides major projects managed by Asian Development Bank for the construction of roads, parks, sewerage, water supply and other projects at a cost of Rs.17000 million were in full swing. The deputy commissioner said that this year, the target of wheat cultivation has been set on an area of 4,72,000 acres. He highlighted that the literacy rate in the district was 65 percent, adding that there were four universities, 99 public and private colleges and 1787 public and 2023 private schools in the district. He said that the hea