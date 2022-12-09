Share:

SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday imposed fines on six food points and fourteen milk-carrying vehicles for violating authority’s rules in the division. According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at two grocery stores, two sweet shops, a honey unit and a hotel in the division and imposed fines amounting to Rs107,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and not following previous notices. Meanwhile, food safety teams under the supervision of deputy director PFA Shahbaz Sarwar inspected 37 milk carrying vehicles at various roads of the division and imposed fine of Rs60,000 on owners of 14 vehicles and discarded 460-liter adulterated milk on the spot. The team also shut down production unit of a water plant on violation. As many as 62 notices were issued to owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods. Citizens should contact on food safety help line 1223 to register their