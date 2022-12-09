Share:

Peshawar - speakers at a seminar in connection with the world anti-Corruption Day on the topic of “Improving service Delivery through Internal Control in public sector” at Nishtar hall urged the need to eradicate the menace of corruption. National accountability Bureau (NaB) Khyber pakhtunkhwa and anti-Corruption establishment (aCe) Khyber pakhtunkhwa jointly celebrated anti-Corruption Day. Chief secretary shahzad Bangash attended the seminar as a chief guest. Inspector General of police Muazzam Jah ansari, DG NaB Khyber pakhtunkhwa Noman aslam, Director NaB Muhammad waqar, Director aCe, Chairperson Khyber pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Farah hamid, ex-ambassador rustam shah Mohmand, and roohullah Madani were also present. Chief secretary termed transparency and integrity essential in improving service delivery in the public sector. “Corruption is a social scourge and we all have to play a role to eradicate the menace,” he added. IG police Moazzam Jah ansari said that a grade-20 Police officer has been assigned the task to ensure internal accountability of the department. NaB Khyber pakhtunkhwa DG Noman aslam said that National anti-Corruption strategy has three stages namely awareness, prevention and enforcement. he added aim of observing International anti-Corruption week and organizing seminars was to create awareness against corruption. he claimed that NaB had recovered more than 27 crore rupees in the province and a cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to Chief secretary. Director aCe amjad ali Khan said it was imperative to collectively renew the pledge to eliminate corruption on the occasion of world anti-Corruption Day.