LAHORE - Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Thursday chaired a high-profile meeting at Punjab Stadium to review the revival of sports culture in colleges. Higher Education Department (HED) representative Mr. Shaukat, DPI Colleges, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Deputy Secretary Admin Liaquat Bhatti, Director Sports Chand Parveen also attended the key meeting. The revival of sports activities in colleges and estimated expenditures of these events were discussed in detail during the meeting.