ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 167.68 points, a negative change of 0.40 percent, closing at 41651.61 against 41819.29 points on the previous day. A total of 227,834,004 shares were traded during the day as compared to 221,489,432 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.059 billion against Rs5.863 billion on the last trading day. As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 104 of them recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Kohinoor Spining with 25,274,500 shares at Rs 3.57 per share, Hum Network with 23,689,000 shares at Rs6.03 per share and Hascol Petrol with 13,059,000 shares at Rs 7.71 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 78.63 per share price, closing at Rs 1127.40, whereas the runner-up was Blessed Textile with a Rs 14.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 365. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 78.75 per share closing at Rs 971.25 followed by Shield Corporation with a Rs 23 decline to close at Rs 284.91.