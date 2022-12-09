Share:

SWABI - as a protest against the robbery from the house of the District Bar association swabi General secretary, the district lawyers boycotted the court proceedings. The robbery took place at the home of safdar Zeb advocate at parmuli village, Tehsil razaar. soon after midnight, when the robbers had forced their way into the house in police uniform, the family of the lawyers considered them the real police personnel and let them search the house but soon they realized that they were robbers.