LAHORE-Vivo has announced the launch of its latest Y22 smartphone in Pakistan — promising a whole new experience of style and innovative technology. The Y22 offers a flagship experience to its users at an affordable price — making the smartphone a true embodiment of Vivo’s Y Series that has been receiving the love and support of Pakistani consumers for its trendy design and powerful performance. As a smartphone offering an unprecedented experience, Vivo Y22 offers the best-in-class features. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes the smartphone work efficiently and smoothly in all circumstances. Along with a powerful processor, the Y22 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with the 18W fast charge. A unique combination of performance and power go hand-in-hand to provide the users with a unique experience. The smartphone also offers 4GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 64GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB. Vivo Y22 is available across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 47,999 only. Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Vivo Y22 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.