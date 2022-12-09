Share:

ISLAMABAD - In observance of National Voters Day in Pakistan, PILDAT convened a dialogue with youth, political party representatives, legislators, members of civil society, academia, the media, and the general public to discuss the voting process of the upcoming general elections. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, the PILDAT president, chaired two panel discussions titled How to Ensure Upcoming General Elections are Free, Fair and Credible & Youth Voter Education and Information and How to Increase Youth Voter’s Participation?). Speaking on the occasion, Fahad Husain, SAPM on Public Policy & Strategic Communications with the status of Federal Minister, remarked that there is pressure to ensure that the next elections are free, fair, and transparent because they will determine stability of nation and the trajectory of the country over the next few years. Prior to next elections, a system must be developed and installed in a short amount of time. Haroon Shinwari, ECP’s Media and Outreach Wing, presented the Election Commission of Pakistan’s perspective on election-related problems and outlined some of the measures ECP was doing to guarantee elections are fair and credible. They have spent Rs47m on awareness efforts to ensure inclusion, one of the determinants of a legitimate election. For the 2023 elections, there will be a total of 100000 polling stations around the nation, each with four voting booths to accommodate a total of 1600 voters during the nine-hour voting day. To prevent election dispute, a real-time results technology has been tested and will be used in the next general election. Syed Talat Hussain, a senior journalist, commented on the potential fairness of the 2023 elections by describing some of the challenges voters experience at polls.