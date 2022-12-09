Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. “Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country with rain and snow over the mountains at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours”, the met office said. Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.