KHYBER - Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber chapter distributed 100 winter packages among the deserving and poor families of Jamrud in a gathering held on the ground of shaheed abdul azam of higher secondary school on Thursday. Flanked by ameer JI Jamrud safdar afridi, president alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Bakht Jamal afridi was the chief guest on the occasion which was attended by scores of the foundation officials, local Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders, and members of poor families. Bakht Jamal afridi and safadar afridi said that as per the motto of the foundation, they had to respond in a time of need and would continue their service to poor and helpless elements of society without any discrimination. al-Khedmat Foundation was quick to respond to victims of natural or man-made calamities, and their service was recognized both locally and internationally. They vowed to keep fighting to lessen the suffering of those in need. In the end, they distributed winter kits to 100 deserving afflicted households, which included blankets, mats, pillows, and other items.