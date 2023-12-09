10 registered workers selected for Haj at PESSI office

LAHORE - A special ceremony to select registered workers for performance of Hajj 2024 was held at the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Head Office, here on Friday. The event was attended by Commissioner PESSI Nadia Saqib, Vice Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali, Medical Advisor, Dr. Sohail Aziz, Director General (HQ) Azhar Minhas, Director (Admin) Khawaja Waqar Ahmad and other relevant officers. Ms. Nadia Saqib selected lucky registered workers from across Punjab through a draw held at the PESSI Head Office’s committee room.