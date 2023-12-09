15 injured in truck, hiace collision

DG KHAN - At least 15 people were injured after collision between truck and hiace van at Tibbiay Wali Pull Taunsa Road, the Rescuer sources told here Friday. As per the initial inquiry report, the accident occured due to low visibility caused by fog. The district police were informed which reached on the spot to carry out investigation. Five minor injured were given first aid on the spot by medical experts of the rescuers while nine of critical condition were referred to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. The injured were included Zahid, 27, son of Ghulam Haider, Munaza, 27, daughter of Mukhtiar Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed, 60, son of Faiz Muhammad, Ramzan, 42, son of Khuda Bukhsh, Jahangir, 34, son of Masoo Khan, Janat Mai, 60, wife of Sadiq, M Riaz, 45, son of Qadir Khan, M Sadiq and others.