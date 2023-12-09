2,500 polling stations to be established in Pindi for general elections 2024: Commissioner

Rawalpindi -The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha while presiding over the meeting held on Friday regarding the upcoming general elections 2024, critically reviewed the measures being taken in this regard. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the divisional administration will provide unconditional support to the Election Commission to ensure transparent general elections.

In this regard, all arrangements including security will be completed in a timely and efficient manner. He further said that 2,500 polling stations will be established in Rawalpindi district for which 1,750 polling buildings have been selected. He directed Assistant Commissioners to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, phone signals, clean drinking water, ramps, boundary wall and all other arrangements in these buildings.

Along with this, additional arrangements should be made for the security of the polling station. Vehicles will also be arranged by the Rawalpindi Transport Authority for the election staff. He directed to assign duties to all concerned departments and as soon as the election schedule comes, a meeting should be called again to get an update from them. Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Regional Commissioner Officer Aleem Shahab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramisha Javed, CEO Health Dr. Ejaz, Director Colleges Sher Ahmad Sati, Director Local Govt Sibteen Kazmi and assistant commissioners of all tehsils participated in this meeting. Laiqat Ali Chatha further said that the transparent election is indispensable for the prosperity and development of our country. It is the only way to ensure strengthening of democracy.

Therefore, considering this work as a social responsibility more than a professional one, the implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission should be ensured. He issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioners and Municipal Officers to opt needful steps to ensure that upcoming Elections will be transparent and impartial.