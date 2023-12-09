6th maritime security workshop attendees visit PN HQ

ISLAMABAD - Participants of the 6th Maritime Security Workshop visited the Naval Headquarters here on Friday. According to a press release, the delegation was led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal. Upon arrival, a detailed briefing was given to the participants on maritime challenges in the region and responses of Pakistan Navy including PN contributions towards promotion of maritime awareness and prospects of blue economy. Later on, Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami interacted with the participants of the workshop. During the interactive session, the Chief of Staff dilated upon issues related to maritime security and PN efforts to enhance maritime awareness in the country. He underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN initiatives for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.