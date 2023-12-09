6th maritime security workshop attendees visit PN HQ

ISLAMABAD - Participants of the 6th Mari­time Security Workshop vis­ited the Naval Headquarters here on Friday. According to a press release, the delegation was led by Commandant Pa­kistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal. Upon ar­rival, a detailed briefing was given to the participants on maritime challenges in the re­gion and responses of Paki­stan Navy including PN contri­butions towards promotion of maritime awareness and pros­pects of blue economy. Later on, Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami inter­acted with the participants of the workshop. During the in­teractive session, the Chief of Staff dilated upon issues re­lated to maritime security and PN efforts to enhance mari­time awareness in the coun­try. He underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN ini­tiatives for supporting qual­ity education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.