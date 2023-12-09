Saturday, December 09, 2023
Abdul Rehman Cheema shines in Millat Governors Cup Golf   

STAFF REPORT
December 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Abdul Rehman Cheema of Sialkot emerged as the standout performer with an impressive net score of 67 after the initial round of the 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana on Friday. Meanwhile, defending champion Ghulam Haider of Lahore Gymkhana and MA Iftikhar of Kharian exhibited formidable performances, each securing a net score of 69. Other notable players include Ali Zaib (Shorkot), Hafiz Imran (Sargodha), Hassan Rehman (Sialkot), and Nadir Khalil (Gymkhana), sharing an impressive score of net 70.  

