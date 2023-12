ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday allowed Dr Nouman Naseer, personal doc­tor of Parvez Elahi, to conduct the medical examination of for­mer chief minister on the prem­ises of Adiala Jail. During the course of proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s lawyer Umair Shafe­eq informed the court that the former chief minister, who suf­fers from cardiac issues, had experienced a severe health setback on the previous day.