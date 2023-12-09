ATC cancels Marriyum Aurangzeb’s arrest warrant

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday canceled the arrest warrant of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case.

According to the details, the PML-N leader appeared before the ATC in a hate speech case against her in Lahore, after which the court canceled the arrest warrant that was issued to her at the previous hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 06.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull heard an incitement case against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, and others.

PML-N leader Javed Latif appeared in the court and marked his attendance. However, Aurangzeb did not attend a court hearing to which, the court issued her non-bailable arrest warrant and canceled Javed Latif’s warrant.

The court directed PML-N leader Latif and others to attend the hearing on December 9 and adjourned the further proceedings.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against the PTI chief by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others