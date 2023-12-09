Birds beware

I wish to address a pressing issue prevalent in Pakistan: the senseless killing of birds. Birds contribute to the beauty of nature, enhancing the world’s aesthetics. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the value of these avian creatures seems unacknowledged, leading to their unnecessary slaughter due to the absence of stringent rules. This rampant killing is escalating, posing a significant problem for the country.
The lack of government commitment exacerbates the issue, as there is no effective control mechanism in place. The relentless hunting of birds by people not only deprives nature of its beauty but also poses a severe threat to various living organisms. I earnestly implore the government of Pakistan to take immediate action to halt bird hunting, as these creatures are an integral part of nature, and their absence tarnishes its beauty.
DARVESH DAD,
Kolwah.