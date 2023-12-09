Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Birds beware

December 09, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I wish to address a pressing is­sue prevalent in Pakistan: the senseless killing of birds. Birds contribute to the beauty of na­ture, enhancing the world’s aes­thetics. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the value of these avian creatures seems unacknowledged, lead­ing to their unnecessary slaugh­ter due to the absence of strin­gent rules. This rampant killing is escalating, posing a significant problem for the country. 

The lack of government com­mitment exacerbates the issue, as there is no effective control mech­anism in place. The relentless hunting of birds by people not only deprives nature of its beau­ty but also poses a severe threat to various living organisms. I ear­nestly implore the government of Pakistan to take immediate ac­tion to halt bird hunting, as these creatures are an integral part of nature, and their absence tar­nishes its beauty.

DARVESH DAD,

Abdul Rehman Cheema shines in Millat Governors Cup Golf   

Kolwah.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023