Cancer in Balochistan

For decades, Balochistan has grappled with a significant issue—cancer, which has sadly become increasingly prevalent in recent times. Despite being rich in national resources like gold, oil, and gas, the province’s residents are confronted with the challenges of cancer. The alarming lack of specialised medical facilities dedicated to cancer patients is a pressing concern that can no longer be overlooked. Various types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, persist, posing significant threats to lives. Despite numerous pleas and writings about the dire state of cancer treatment, relevant authorities remain silent, indifferent to the plight of Balochistan’s citizens. Despite residents attempting to raise their voices and demand a cancer hospital, their efforts have been in vain. Immediate action is imperative; the government and healthcare authorities must invest in cancer treatment facilities and equipment across Balochistan, ensuring that patients receive optimal care and treatment.
BILAWAL KHAIR BAKSH,
Quetta.