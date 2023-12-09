Child development centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

The centre will house children with autism spectrum disorders, speech and hearing problems, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, intellectual disability, hemophilia, thalassemia, hyperactivity disorder.

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Division Commissioner, Salut Saeed, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayar Sheikh on Friday inaugurated a new Child Development Centre at Hilal Ahmar Maternity Hospital.

The centre, established under the auspices of the district administration, aims to identify and address the needs of children who visit the hospital. Speaking to the media, Commissioner Saeed highlighted the importance of the centre, stating, “The purpose of establishing this centre is to identify the problems in the children coming to the hospital and provide them with treatment.” He specifically mentioned the need for addressing the challenges faced by children with autism, emphasising, “Autism-afflicted children demand our attention.”

Praising the centre’s design, Saeed noted, “The presence of childrenattractive pictures and LEDs in the wards creates a welcoming environment for young patients.” He expressed satisfaction with the initiative, stating, “There was a need for such a children’s centre in Faisalabad. Such a facility is very important.” He congratulated the organisers and their team for establishing the centre.

Highlighting the centre’s accessibility, Saeed declared, “People from all over Faisalabad will bring their children here for treatment.” He assured the community that the centre would provide the best medical facilities, calling it “a very welcome step”. Additionally, he revealed plans to establish a similar centre in the children’s hospital.

During his visit, the commissioner toured various parts of the child development centre and the hospital. He expressed appreciation for the DC’s efforts in establishing the first Child Development Centre. He elaborated on the services offered by the centre, explaining, “The centre will house children with autism spectrum disorders, speech and hearing problems, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, intellectual disability, hemophilia, thalassemia and hyperactivity disorder. They will receive check-ups and treatment here.”

Commissioner Saeed interacted with children during his visit, distributing gifts and spreading joy. Deputy Commissioner Sheikh briefed the commissioner about the centre’s aims and objectives, emphasising their commitment to providing standard treatment for children with autism. He reiterated their determination to continue taking steps to make children useful citizens of society. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by CEO Health Dr Asfandiar, Medical Superintendent Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa, and other doctors. The opening of the Child Development Centre marks a significant step forward in ensuring the well-being of children in Faisalabad.