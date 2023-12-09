CM orders for timely completion of ongoing development projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Communication and Works (C&W) Department here on Friday and presided over a meeting, in which progress on the ongoing projects for welfare of masses in the province was reviewed. The CM witnessed different sections in the C&W office and reviewed construction and restoration work of the building. Naqvi ordered for restoring the ancient building to its original condition adding that historical significance of the building being constructed in 1908 should be maintained. The CM ordered for timely completion of the ongoing development projects, along with ensuring high quality of the development projects. He termed C&W Department a vanguard of the Punjab government. Mohsin Naqvi urged the officers and staff members of the C&W Department to continue working with hard work, adding that completion of development projects should be ensured within the stipulated timeline. The C&W secretary, while giving a briefing about departmental affairs, performance and development projects, stated that 925 officers and staff members had been awarded promotions since June 2023 to date. He gave briefing about progress being made on the ongoing development programmes in the health sector and upgradation programme of the hospitals. He said that 15,000 square feet upgradation work of the hospitals is ongoing across the province which will cost Rs.46 billion. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Housing, Health, Auqaf, Forests and concerned officials were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the transformational upgrade of Safari Zoo Park, drawing inspiration from Singapore Safari Park during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The chief minister meticulously examined the ongoing works as part of the park’s extensive renovation, including the lion house, lake, and various animal enclosures. During the visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took a boat tour of the lake, emphasizing the need for its thorough cleaning and suggesting additional entertainment measures for the enjoyment of children and citizens. He announced plans to introduce new wildlife, including elephants, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, and various deer species. Notably, discussions with the Chinese government are underway to bring pandas to the safari park. Highlighting international standards, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the construction of world-class cages for the animals, with thematic zones such as the African zone, desert, and salt range. Additionally, a night safari experience will be introduced, and citizens can opt to stay in specially designed huts within the Safari Park. The implementation of an E-ticketing system is also on the agenda. In a broader scope, the Safari Park, along with the Lahore Zoo, is slated for an upgrade to meet international standards. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing on the detailed upgrade plan during the visit. Notable attendees included Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretaries of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Communication and Works, Livestock, Director General Wildlife, and other relevant officials.