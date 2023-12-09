Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy condi­tions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D I Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1)/Highways in morning and night. Travellers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precaution­ary measures.

During last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during last 24 hours at different stations of KP was nil.

The lowest temperatures re­corded in the province were -04°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.