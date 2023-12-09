Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

APP
December 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy condi­tions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D I Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1)/Highways in morning and night. Travellers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precaution­ary measures.

During last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during last 24 hours at different stations of KP was nil.

The lowest temperatures re­corded in the province were -04°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023