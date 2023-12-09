DC launches crackdown down on illegal fuel stations in Pothohar

ISLAMABAD - In a major crackdown on illegal fuel operations, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Friday sealed three illegal petrol pumps and one illegal LPG filling station in the Shams Colony area. Responding to public concerns and reports of unsafe practices, the Assistant Commissioner personally led the inspection, uncovering these illicit operations, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said. The warnings were also issued to other petrol pumps and LPG stations found violating safety regulations or operating without proper licenses.