DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

LARKANA - The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa presided over a meeting on Friday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the arrangements of 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2023. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the officers to carry out the responsibilities given to them. The DC Larkana apprised the meeting that Police department has been directed to prepare fool security plan during upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, a control room will be established at his office to monitor the all activities and ensuring the law and order situation, he said. He further said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipment’s will be installed at entry and exit points of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid a tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation. In the meeting, he give instructions to the police authorities to make the traffic system more efficient and effective during the death anniversary programmes. DC Larkana has also directed the officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities and others.