DEC urges people to register their vote

HYDERABAD - The District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Hyderabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar has urged the people to register their votes and also to exercise their right to vote on election day. He was speaking at a seminar organized at Government Girls Degree College, Latifabad unit 8, here on Friday. He pointed out that casting a vote was not some useless activity rather it paved the way for the development of the country. The DEC underlined that a leadership elected through the public’s vote was answerable to the people. He assured the students that the election commission’s offices would facilitate the people who wanted to register their votes. The College’s Principal Prof Naila Jarwar and other speakers also expressed their views.