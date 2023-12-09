Saturday, December 09, 2023
Defence car accident: ATC confirms interim bail of underage driver’s father

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of underage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision, which claimed six lives. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties during the proceedings. The defence counsel pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail of his client, adding that sections of Anti-Terrorism Act were added later in the case. However, the complainant’s counsel opposed the request and stated that the accused was present at the time of occurrence and the police required his custody for investigation. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition of the accused. Shafqat Awan had approached the court for bail as he was owner of the car which was being used by his son at the time of accident.

Our Staff Reporter

