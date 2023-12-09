Development process to continue under guidance of Member City Council: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the process of development in the city will continue through the consultation and guidance of the members of the City Council. He said this while talking to the Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Umar Soomro in his office on Friday.

He said that laws are being enacted through resolutions in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council for the improvement of local government affairs so that better facilities can be provided to the citizens.

Present local government leadership making all efforts that the city council work as the central platform for the solution of basic problems of citizens and for the development and improvement of Karachi.

Law Minister Umar Soomro said that KMC will be provided assistance if further legislation is needed for the betterment of the city. Rule of law create a welfare society, provision of justice and access to legal aid should be ensured equally for every citizen, he said.

Mayor Karachi said that the KMC perform its functions under the Local Government Act, which lays down policies related to the administrative and financial management of the local government system in the province.

He said that Karachi is administratively divided into seven districts and 25 towns. The chairman of the union committees established in each town is a member of the KMC council and is familiar with the problems of his area. KMC is making all efforts for the improvement and development, while work is underway on several major development projects to improve the basic infrastructure of Karachi, which will be completed in due time, he said.

He said that KMC has been receiving the help and guidance of the Sindh government in the development of the city and it is satisfactory that the provincial government has decided to develop the largest city and economic center of the country and prefers to solve its problems. He said that the support and guidance of the relevant departments of the Sindh government in the formulation of legislation and policies through the KMC council will encourage us to continue the journey started for the construction and development of Karachi.

Law Minister Soomro appreciated the efforts of KMC to make the local government system of Karachi stable and efficient and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.