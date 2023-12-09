Distt admin for sealing of plazas, sensitive buildings over not making fire safety measures

MULTAN - Multan Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, directed rescue officials on Friday to seal commercial plazas and sensitive buildings over not making fire safety measures.

Rescue 1122 has been empowered to enforce safety laws and fire system in commercial buildings. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views during visit to Rescue 1122 headquarters here on Friday. The DC reviewed the performance of rescue personnel including emergency equipment and safety kits. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah gave briefing on emergency services to DC. The DC also inspected fire fighting vehicles and emergency control room. He said that the Rescue 1122 was an unparalleled institution of public service in each emergency.

MULTAN POLICE BUST ROBBERS’ GAND, RECOVER LOOTED GOODS WORTH RS1.4M

Multan Police claimed to have arrested three members robbery and theft gang and also recovered looted goods worth Rs1.4 million from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Lohari Gate police station Rao Muhammad Naveed alongwith his team raided and arrested Waseem gang including ring leaders Waseem, Nouman and Moosa. The looted goods including two motorcycle rickshaws, three motorcycles, mobile phones and Rs65,000 cash were recovered from their possession. Eight cases were also traced against the arrested dacoits.