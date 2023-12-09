DP/PH, FG/Din in 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup semis

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes and FG/Din Polo qualified for the main final of the 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2023 after winning their respective matches at Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R), total eight teams are featuring in this tournament. After some tough battles, top two teams qualified for the main final. In the first semifinal, Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes edged out Remounts by 9½-8. Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the day, scoring superb seven goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani converting two for the winning side, that had a half goal handicap advantage. Lao Abelenda led the scoring for Remounts with three goals and M Naeem and Imran Shahid adding two goals each and Omer Asjad Malhi one. The second semifinal witnessed FG/Din Polo overpowering Master Paints/Newage Cables with a convincing 9-4 victory. Bilal Haye shone with outstanding performance, contributing seven goals, while Juan Cruz Greguol added two. For Master Paints/Newage, Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed three goals and Adnan Jalil Azam one. The stage is now set for an epic final showdown between Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo on Sunday at 2:30 pm.