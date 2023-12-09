Easypaisa, Telenor Pakistan join forces to financially empower millions

LAHORE-Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform easypaisa and Telenor Pakistan have joined forces to solidify their commitment towards advancing innovation in the realm of digital financial services. Through this renewed partnership, both entities will focus on development of cutting-edge solutions, aimed at fostering a broader acceptance of digital financial services throughout the country, ensuring ease and convenience for customers.

This partnership will be instrumental in shaping the future landscape of digital payments within the country. The shared vision underscores the collective dedication to leveraging technology to empower both individuals and communities. The Leadership team and senior management of Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB)/easypaisa along with Chairman of the Board, Irfan Wahab Khan and senior management from Telenor Pakistan attended the signing ceremony.

Acting CEO, TMB & easypaisa, Kashif Ahmed commented on the partnership, “Our collaboration with Telenor Pakistan marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards reshaping the future of digital financial services in Pakistan. Together we are working on a strategic alliance built on a shared ambition and a commitment to leveraging technology for a financially empowered future.”

CEO, Telenor Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque, shared his views on the partnership and said, “This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in our commitment to driving innovation and financial inclusion in Pakistan. By combining our strengths together, we aim to create groundbreaking solutions that will contribute to a digitally empowered and financially inclusive society.”

The agreement reached at this milestone moment lays the groundwork for sustained creativity, ongoing product development, and mutual growth. The combined efforts will contribute to creating a more interconnected and prosperous future. The ultimate goal is to bring about positive and transformative changes in the digital financial services landscape, benefiting individuals and businesses alike.

Easypaisa has more than 40 million registered accounts since inception, making it the leading digital financial services provider in Pakistan. Easypaisa is among the most used Pakistani app across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.