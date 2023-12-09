Saturday, December 09, 2023
ECP asks MPs to submit assets’ details by Dec-end

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Paki­stan has drawn the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, Sindh and Balochistan to submit assets details by the end of this month. It was con­veyed to submit details to the Elec­tion Commission by 31st December, 2023. The statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial years 2022-2023 will be required. It says ,”Every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and lia­bilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirti­eth day of June on Form B,”.

