ECP asks MPs to submit assets’ details by Dec-end

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies, Sindh and Balochistan to submit assets details by the end of this month. It was conveyed to submit details to the Election Commission by 31st December, 2023. The statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial years 2022-2023 will be required. It says ,”Every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B,”.