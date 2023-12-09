Saturday, December 09, 2023
ECP rejects plea for re-conduct of PTI intra-party polls

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The top election body has rejected Akbar S. Babar’s appeal for the re-conduct of the recently conducted intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). 

The ECP’s five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Si­kandar Sultan Raja announced this decision after hearing the case. 

The bench heard a series of peti­tions filed by PTI founding members Akbar S. Babar, Tahir Nawaz, Noreen Farooq, and others, challenging the PTI intra-party polls. The secretary of election regulatory body Umar Hameed Khan, the petitioners, and other concerned parties appeared before the commission. In the pro­ceedings, the bench focused over the clarity of Section 215 of the Elec­tion Act. The commission dismissed Babar’s plea, stating that the re-con­duct of the PTI intra-party elections should be forgotten.

Petitioner Raja Tahir Nawaz Abbasi’s lawyer argued that under the Constitution every per­son should get a chance to contest the intra-par­ty elections. He claimed that intra-party elec­tions were held at a se­cret place in Peshawar. Some of the contestants were in jail despite that they submitted nomina­tion papers and elected party officials. He termed the election process fake and requested that the election should be de­clared null and void. The commission issued a no­tice to the PTI for a hear­ing on December 12 and adjourned the case.

