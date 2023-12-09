Eight power thieves caught

SARGODHA - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha has caught eight power pilferers from various areas of the district.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, a crackdown was launched in various areas, and FESCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different localities and caught Tahir, Hayat, Waqar, Hamaad, Sajid, Majeed, Kamran and Ahmed.

SIX PROFITEERS BOOKED

Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali Road, Faisalabad Road, Quenchi Mor, Noori Gate and got arrested Ghulam Mustafa, Shafique, Zeeshan, Zaheer Abbas, Arshad and Adeel for overcharging their customers. The magistrates imposed fine on them. Cases were also registered against them.

MAN DIES IN A ROAD MISHAP

A man was crushed to death in a road mishap under the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Afzal resident of Chak No 58-SB was going to Sargodha on rickshaw, when all of sudden rickshaw hit with a speeding truck near Sargodha, Faisalabad Road. As a result, Afzal died on spot.Further investigation was underway.

18 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED

The Sargodha Police have arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators in the district.

The police said here on Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.