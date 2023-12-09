Election schedule to electrify parties’ campaigns

ISLAMABAD - The election schedule for the February 8 polls is expected to electrify the campaigns of the po­litical parties through­out the country.

The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has already disclosed the comprehensive list of constituencies ear­marked for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This final compila­tion encompasses 266 National Assembly (NA) seats and 593 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats. This critical phase of delimitation was meticulous­ly executed through the employment of the Digital Census. The National Assembly is poised to host 266 general seats. Meanwhile, the provincial land­scape delineates with the Punjab Assembly boast­ing 297 seats, the Sindh Assembly with 130, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly having 115 seats, and the Balochistan Assembly offering 51 seats.

Further granularity reveals the distribution of NA seats across provinces: Punjab (141 seats), Sindh (51 seats), KP (45 seats), Balochistan (16 seats), and Islamabad (3 seats). Having navigat­ed through 1,324 objections from 109 districts na­tionwide on preliminary delimitations, the ECP systematically addressed these concerns between November 1 and November 22, 2023.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja meanwhile promised blanket security to the voters and said general elections would be held on Feb 8, 2024 – the date announced earlier for the democratic exercise.

Raja said the ECP was cognizant of the constitu­tional and legal responsibilities, adding that they were ready for organising free, fair and peace­ful polls in the country and the election schedule will be announced soon. “I assure you that com­plete protection would be provided to you during election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency,” he said.

With the formal release of the final list of constit­uencies, the ECP has achieved a significant mile­stone in orchestrating the groundwork for the up­coming general elections. The imminent step in this electoral trajectory involves the awaited an­nouncement of the election schedule. The politi­cal parties have been waiting for these election detailed to further their campaigns. The interim governance structure, in operation since the dis­solution of the parliament on August 9, shoulders the responsibility of orchestrating a transparent electoral process. Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting discussing into the intricacies of the Zu­lfikar Ali Bhutto Presidential Reference Case.