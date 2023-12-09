Election schedule to electrify parties’ campaigns

ISLAMABAD - The election schedule for the February 8 polls is expected to electrify the campaigns of the political parties throughout the country.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already disclosed the comprehensive list of constituencies earmarked for the upcoming 2024 general elections.
This final compilation encompasses 266 National Assembly (NA) seats and 593 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats. This critical phase of delimitation was meticulously executed through the employment of the Digital Census. The National Assembly is poised to host 266 general seats. Meanwhile, the provincial landscape delineates with the Punjab Assembly boasting 297 seats, the Sindh Assembly with 130, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly having 115 seats, and the Balochistan Assembly offering 51 seats.
Further granularity reveals the distribution of NA seats across provinces: Punjab (141 seats), Sindh (51 seats), KP (45 seats), Balochistan (16 seats), and Islamabad (3 seats). Having navigated through 1,324 objections from 109 districts nationwide on preliminary delimitations, the ECP systematically addressed these concerns between November 1 and November 22, 2023.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja meanwhile promised blanket security to the voters and said general elections would be held on Feb 8, 2024 – the date announced earlier for the democratic exercise.
Raja said the ECP was cognizant of the constitutional and legal responsibilities, adding that they were ready for organising free, fair and peaceful polls in the country and the election schedule will be announced soon. “I assure you that complete protection would be provided to you during election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency,” he said.
With the formal release of the final list of constituencies, the ECP has achieved a significant milestone in orchestrating the groundwork for the upcoming general elections. The imminent step in this electoral trajectory involves the awaited announcement of the election schedule. The political parties have been waiting for these election detailed to further their campaigns. The interim governance structure, in operation since the dissolution of the parliament on August 9, shoulders the responsibility of orchestrating a transparent electoral process. Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting discussing into the intricacies of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Presidential Reference Case.