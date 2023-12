LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded domestic contracts to 11 more women cricketers, increasing the tally of domestic contracted players to 80 in order to nurture and support emerging talent in women’s cricket. Among the 11 latest entrants in the domestic contracts, one is from emerging women’s category, while the other 10 players are selected based on their performances in the Women U19 T20 Tournament held in Muridke in September this year.