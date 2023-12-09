FIA approaches Interpol to secure arrest of Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally approached Interpol to secure the arrest of Shahzad Akbar, former Accountability Adviser, following a letter from the Islamabad Police requesting his apprehension. This move comes in the wake of a case registered against Akbar in Islamabad, where he was declared a fugitive by Civil Judge Ahmed Shehzad Gondal. A case, numbered 156, has been filed against Akbar, encompassing charges of fraud and other serious offenses.
Separately, the advertisements featuring Shahzad Akbar, along with co-accused Zulfi Bukhari, Zia-ul-Mustafa, and Farah Gogi, were pasted at the judicial complex. These individuals are slated to appear in the accountability court on January 6, as announced through the advertisements.
Furthermore, the Accountability Court of Islamabad has issued a written order to initiate the process of designating the defendants in the 190 million pounds scam reference as fugitives. In a hearing held in Adiala Jail, Judge Muhammad Basheer detailed that the investigating officer, Mian Umar Nadeem, submitted a report indicating the failure to execute non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused involved in the reference.
The court expressed dissatisfaction with the non-compliance, suspecting an intentional effort to undermine the legal system. It concluded that accused individuals, including Hussain, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Zia-ul-Mustafi Naseem, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, and Farhat Shahzadi, were evading arrest and declared them fugitives under section 87 Cr.P.C. Consequently, the court issued advertisement notices against the accused, directing their placement outside residences and public areas. The notices are mandated to be read aloud in both the native and residential regions of the accused.