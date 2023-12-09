Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA approaches Interpol to secure arrest of Shahzad Akbar

FIA approaches Interpol to secure arrest of Shahzad Akbar
Agencies
December 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has for­mally approached Interpol to secure the arrest of Shahzad Akbar, former Accountability Adviser, following a letter from the Islamabad Police re­questing his apprehension. This move comes in the wake of a case registered against Akbar in Is­lamabad, where he was declared a fugitive by Civil Judge Ahmed Shehzad Gondal. A case, numbered 156, has been filed against Akbar, encompassing charges of fraud and other serious offenses.

Separately, the advertisements featuring Shahzad Akbar, along with co-accused Zulfi Bukhari, Zia-ul-Mustafa, and Farah Gogi, were pasted at the judicial complex. These individu­als are slated to appear in the accountability court on January 6, as announced through the advertisements.

Furthermore, the Accountability Court of Is­lamabad has issued a written order to initiate the process of designating the defendants in the 190 million pounds scam reference as fugitives. In a hearing held in Adiala Jail, Judge Muhammad Ba­sheer detailed that the investigating officer, Mian Umar Nadeem, submitted a report indicating the failure to execute non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused involved in the reference.

Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazarvi language programmes on PTV

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the non-compliance, suspecting an intentional ef­fort to undermine the legal system. It concluded that accused individuals, including Hussain, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Zia-ul-Mustafi Naseem, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, and Farhat Shahzadi, were evading arrest and declared them fugi­tives under section 87 Cr.P.C. Consequently, the court issued advertisement notices against the accused, directing their placement outside resi­dences and public areas. The notices are man­dated to be read aloud in both the native and residential regions of the accused.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023