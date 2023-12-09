Global Green Call

In a world hurtling towards a cli­mate emergency, the clock is ticking, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. As we stand on the brink of 2030, a crucial milestone for sus­tainable development, the need for immediate, collective action has never been more apparent.

Back in December 2015, 196 na­tions pledged their commitment to the Paris Agreement, a land­mark accord designed to com­bat climate change. Despite these global promises, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where mere pledges are no longer sufficient.

It is time to set aside the narrow interests of specific industries and refocus our priorities on the fun­damental pillars of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership. Our very survival depends on it.

The call for the enforcement of a climate emergency is not just a suggestion; it’s a plea for a return to basics. We must revisit and re­inforce the commitments made in Paris, ensuring that they are not just lofty ideals but actionable steps towards a sustainable future.

As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change – from extreme weather events to rising sea levels – the need for immedi­ate, impactful measures is unde­niable. The health of our planet is intricately linked to the well-be­ing of its inhabitants, and we can­not afford to compromise on ei­ther front.

Let us not forget the promise we made to future generations. We owe it to them to create a world that is not only healthier but also more prosperous and peaceful. The time for action is now, and the path forward is clear – a renewed dedication to the principles of sustainability, a commitment to a greener and more responsible fu­ture. Only through global coopera­tion and a collective shift in mind­set can we hope to build a legacy that stands the test of time.

IMRAN GHAZNAVI,

Islamabad.