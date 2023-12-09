Saturday, December 09, 2023
Gold rate dips

Gold rate dips
December 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 on Friday and was sold at Rs218,600 against its sale at Rs218,900 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs257 to Rs187,414 from Rs 187,671 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.171,796 from Rs 172,032. The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $2,050.

 

