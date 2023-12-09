Hajj policy insights

Regarding the Hajj policy announced on Thursday, November 16, Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmed states that the goal is to receive the prayers of pilgrims. The official Hajj package for 2024 will be cheaper than last year by Rs. Women can apply without Muharram, but those who performed Hajj in the last five years, except sponsored pilgrims, are ineligible due to the 5-year ban.
A notable change introduces a short Hajj package lasting 20 to 25 days, including a three to five-day facility with an 8-day stay in Madinah, and reduced expenses. There will be no provision for free Hajj. The regular government scheme accepts Hajj applications from November 27 to December 12, with a first-come, first-served basis for sponsorship until the quota is filled. Successful applicants will be determined by lot in the third week of December. The Hajj quota for Pakistan is set at 1 lakh 79 thousand 210, divided equally between government and private schemes.
The pricing for the regular long Hajj package is specified at 10 lakh 75 thousand rupees for the northern region and 10 lakh 65 thousand for the southern region. The short regular Hajj package (20 to 25 days) will cost Rs 11 lakh 50 thousand for the northern region and Rs 11 lakh 40 thousand for the southern region. Sponsoring Hajj requires sending foreign exchange from abroad. Departures from Karachi Airport will be included in the Road to Makkah, while negotiations are underway for pilgrims from Lahore Airport. The expectations are that the Hajj arrangements will be conducive for pilgrims to offer their prayers.
MUHAMMAD AMIN,
Kech.