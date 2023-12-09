ICP issued 25,000 challans with tainted glasses

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police continued crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses and issued more than 25,000 challan tickets during the ongoing year. Special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

According to him, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan the Traffic Division of Islamabad capital police constituted special squads under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/ SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital city.

Following these directions, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. Islamabad police officials are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in a professional manner. Citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules. Obeying traffic rules can save your and the lives of others as well, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen.