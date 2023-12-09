KP CS reviews preparations for general elections 2024

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary led a high-level meet­ing on Friday to assess the read­iness for the upcoming General Elections 2024.

The meeting witnessed the pres­ence of key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, ACS, Secretary of the Lo­cal Government Department, rep­resentatives from the Finance De­partment, Police, and officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the session, ACS Home provided a comprehensive over­view of the provincial govern­ment’s initiatives in preparing for the impending general elections.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized the para­mount importance of conducting transparent, free, and fair elec­tions, affirming it as the provin­cial government’s foremost prior­ity. He instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to es­tablish direct communication channels with district election commissioners and expedite the finalization of arrangements. The Chief Secretary issued directives to ensure essential provisions at polling stations, such as drinking water, washrooms, ramps for dis­abled individuals, and the instal­lation of CCTV cameras, aligning with the ECP guidelines. Addition­ally, he mandated the availabili­ty of polling staff and emphasized bolstering security measures for the elections.