KP CS reviews preparations for general elections 2024

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary led a high-level meeting on Friday to assess the readiness for the upcoming General Elections 2024.
The meeting witnessed the presence of key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, ACS, Secretary of the Local Government Department, representatives from the Finance Department, Police, and officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
During the session, ACS Home provided a comprehensive overview of the provincial government’s initiatives in preparing for the impending general elections.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized the paramount importance of conducting transparent, free, and fair elections, affirming it as the provincial government’s foremost priority. He instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to establish direct communication channels with district election commissioners and expedite the finalization of arrangements. The Chief Secretary issued directives to ensure essential provisions at polling stations, such as drinking water, washrooms, ramps for disabled individuals, and the installation of CCTV cameras, aligning with the ECP guidelines. Additionally, he mandated the availability of polling staff and emphasized bolstering security measures for the elections.