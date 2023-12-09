KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

KARACHI - The University of Karachi launched a new four-year BS degree program in the Department of Mass Communication on Friday. The KU is offering admissions in the BS in Digital Media Marketing course for the academic year 2024. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the BS DMM degree program during the ceremony held in the Sarwar Naseem Hall of the Department of Mass Communication. Addressing the audience, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that this is one of the degree programs which have a lot of scope around the globe and this is one of the ideal courses for our youngsters. He expressed that due to the advancement of technology and the immense development of communication means, the world has become a global village where facts cannot be hidden, and the target audience reacts and interacts immediately with each other. He mentioned that nowadays people around the world are earning more from garbage than gold due to many reasons. He said that with creativity and honesty, one can do wonders in the digital world but they should never compromise moral values and ethics. “The world has changed a lot and command over technology is essential for global reach, this course will benefit those who can handle computers well, know the latest trend of the web and internet, and have a good knowledge of languages.”