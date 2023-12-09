Lahore W, Abbottabad, Peshawar score wins in National T20

KARACHI - Lahore Whites, Abbottabad and Peshawar bagged wins on the last day of Super Eight stage of the National T20 Cup 2023-24.

Peshawar made it 10 out of 10 wins after facing a defeat in their first game of the tournament. The last game of the Super Eight stage is scheduled to take place between Karachi Whites and Rawalpindi with the first ball set to be bowled at 2000 PKT.

Lahore Whites defended their total of 189-2 as Sialkot were bundled out for 159 in 18.2 overs at UBL Sports Complex. Batting first, Lahore Whites batters came out all guns blazing. Opening batter M Faiq (110*, 60b, 16x4s, 2x6s), playing just the second T20 game of his career, smashed his maiden century. Faiq was supported by Ahmed Shehzad (27) earlier as the pair shared an opening partnership of 75 runs. Imran Dogar (35) also played well.

Sialkot openers, Ashir Mehmood (27) and Mohammad Huraira (17) gave a decent start to their team but then Lahore Whites struck thrice to leave the opposition 52-3. Shoaib Malik (64, 33b, 2x4s, 6x6s) was the only Sialkot batter who challenged the Lahore Whites bowlers. Mohammad Irfan took three wickets while all other Lahore Whites bowlers bagged one scalp each. M Faiq was declared player of the match.

Abbottabad eked out a tight win against Lahore Blues when they chased the target of 172 with three wickets in the bag and one ball to spare. Put into bat first, Lahore Blues posted a competitive total on board. Imran Butt (5) and Umar Siddiq (17) departed early. Qasim Akram (40) and Rizwan Hussain (36) then put on a partnership of 66 runs to steer Lahore Blues out of trouble. Junaid Ali struck unbeaten 44 off 24. Debutant Aqib Khan picked up two wickets while Kamran Ghulam got one.

Abbottabad’s chase was anchored by opening batter Sajjad Ali Jnr (60, 41b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and experienced Kamran (69, 45b, 5x4s, 4x6s), who stitched a second-wicket partnership of 83 runs. Following Kamran’s dismissal in the 18th over, Shahab Khan’s timely cameo of 26 off 10 balls laced with three sixes took the game away from Lahore Blues. Nisar Ahmed took two wickets for Lahore Blues while all other bowlers except Asfand Mehran took one scalp each. Kamran was named player of the match.

Peshawar beat FATA by six wickets as they chased the target of 181 in 19.4 overs. Earlier, Peshawar’s decision to field first looked to backfire as FATA plundered 180 runs losing only three wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Samiullah Jnr (10) was removed early on by M Imran but then the other opener Rehan Afridi launched a counterattack and smashed unbeaten 90 off 56 balls. Salman Khan Jnr (21*) also contributed at the end of the innings to take FATA to 180-3.

Peshawar’s chase was highlighted by Sahibzada Farhan’s (74, 40b, 7x4s, 5x6s) belligerent batting right from the start. After Sahibzada was dismissed in the 13th over, Iftikhar Ahmed (45, 29b, 2x4s, 3x6s) took charge of the innings and remained unbeaten to seal the triumph in last over. Only Khushdil Shah took two wickets. Sahibzada Farhan was declared player of the match.