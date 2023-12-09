LHC nullifies PP-35, PP-59 delimitations

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) delivering a significant blow to recent electoral changes on Friday nullified the delimitations of not one but two crucial provincial constituencies, namely PP-35 Wazirabad and PP-59 Gujranwala. The sweeping verdict demands immediate action from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), instructing a comprehensive review of the contentious delimitations. The aftermath of this legal juggernaut has been amplified by the vociferous outcry from PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who, while addressing the media, highlighted that an alarming 22 percent of the population found itself adversely affected by these new electoral boundaries. The ECP, unfortunately, failed to provide any coherent justification for the disconcerting alterations, adding fuel to the fiery criticism from political quarters. Meanwhile, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred a petition, filed by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against his five-year disqualification in Toshakhana case, to a five-member bench for hearing.