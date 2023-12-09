Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC nullifies PP-35, PP-59 delimitations

LHC nullifies PP-35, PP-59 delimitations
Agencies
December 09, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) delivering a significant blow to recent electoral changes on Friday nulli­fied the delimitations of not one but two crucial provincial constituencies, namely PP-35 Wazirabad and PP-59 Gujranwala. The sweeping verdict demands immediate ac­tion from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), instructing a com­prehensive review of the contentious delimitations. The aftermath of this le­gal juggernaut has been amplified by the vocifer­ous outcry from PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, who, while addressing the media, highlighted that an alarming 22 percent of the population found itself ad­versely affected by these new electoral boundaries. The ECP, unfortunately, failed to provide any co­herent justification for the disconcerting altera­tions, adding fuel to the fiery criticism from politi­cal quarters. Meanwhile, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred a peti­tion, filed by former Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against his five-year dis­qualification in Toshakha­na case, to a five-member bench for hearing.

Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazarvi language programmes on PTV

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023