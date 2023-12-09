Saturday, December 09, 2023
Meeting discusses strategies for ensuring food security

APP
December 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Additional Chief Secretary, Plan­ning and Development Department, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Friday held a meeting with the Asian Development Bank mission to strategise food security initiatives.

Discussions focused on the proposed project, em­phasising the adoption of modern techniques, cli­mate change’s impact on cropping patterns, and em­powering farmers at the grassroots level.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted the im­portance of integrating technology to enhance pro­ductivity and ensure sustainable farming practices. The participants of the meeting stressed the need for resilient agricultural strategies in the face of changing climate conditions and emerged as a key focal point.

APP

