Meeting discusses strategies for ensuring food security

PESHAWAR - Additional Chief Secretary, Plan­ning and Development Department, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Friday held a meeting with the Asian Development Bank mission to strategise food security initiatives.

Discussions focused on the proposed project, em­phasising the adoption of modern techniques, cli­mate change’s impact on cropping patterns, and em­powering farmers at the grassroots level.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted the im­portance of integrating technology to enhance pro­ductivity and ensure sustainable farming practices. The participants of the meeting stressed the need for resilient agricultural strategies in the face of changing climate conditions and emerged as a key focal point.