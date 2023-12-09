Minister envisions Pak GDP raise to $1tr

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Commerce Minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Friday envisioned Pakistan’s GDP to rise to 1 tril­lion dollars which can increase average per capita income in Pakistan threefold.

The Ministry announced the convening of the in­augural meeting of the Export Advisory Council in Islamabad. Chaired by the Commerce Minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the meeting marks a pivotal step to­wards realizing the ambitious goals outlined in Dr. Ejaz’s “Vision Pakistan: Road to $100 Billion Ex­ports.” The Minister envisioned Pakistan’s GDP to rise to 1 trillion dollars which can increase average per capita income in Pakistan threefold. The minis­ter emphasized that Pakistan needs export driven growth to alleviate balance of payments problem.

Comprising prominent figures in the export sector, the council boasts members including Mussadiq Zulqarnain, Fawad Anwar, Shahid Sur­ti, Mian Ahsan, Yaqub Ahmed, Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, Shahid Abdullah, and Ahmed Kamal. The collective wisdom and expertise of these in­dustry leaders were harnessed during the meet­ing to address pressing challenges faced by Pa­kistan’s exports.

During the deliberations, the council focused on identifying practical solutions to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile industry on the global stage. The members of the private sec­tor actively contributed their perspectives, shed­ding light on critical issues and proposing strate­gies for their resolution.

The commerce minister underscored the signifi­cance of the textile sector, acknowledging its larg­est share in Pakistan’s exports. He emphasized that despite this, the sector operates below its full potential. To address this, the council discussed plans to organize a Textile Expo, a dedicated plat­form aimed at boosting textile exports.

As part of the broader agenda, the council also considered proposals to elevate domestic exports to $50 billion within the next five years. Dr. Gohar Ejaz expressed confidence that, with concerted ef­forts and strategic initiatives, Pakistan’s textile ex­ports can reach $50 billion, contributing signifi­cantly to the country’s economic growth.